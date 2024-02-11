Soccer Scouts emerge champions

SSA U-16 Football League 2023

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 10: In the SSA Under-16 Football League final, Shillong Soccer Scout triumphed over Merinda FC with a narrow margin of 2-1. The match commenced at 11:00 AM amidst eager anticipation from fans. Shillong Soccer Scout took the lead with a goal from Newbirthson Syngkli at the 33rd minute mark, setting the tone for their dominance.

Merinda FC retaliated swiftly, equalizing with a goal from Mebankitlang Mawlong at the 37th minute. However, Shillong Soccer Scout remained relentless, with Prosperwell Ryntong securing the winning goal at the 48th minute, sealing their victory and advancing them further in the league.

Later in the day, the SSA Ground witnessed another enthralling encounter in the SSA 1st Division Football League. Lawsohtun SC faced off against Malki SC at 2:45 PM. Malki SC emerged victorious with a 2-0 triumph over Lawsohtun SC. The match saw an early lead for Malki SC, with Fashioning Syngkli netting two goals at the 6th and 30th minutes, securing a decisive victory for their team.

Both matches showcased exemplary skill and sportsmanship, captivating the audience and adding to the excitement of football enthusiasts gathered at the SSA Ground on Saturday.