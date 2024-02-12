Monday, February 12, 2024
Borders of Delhi, Haryana fortified prio to planned march by farmers

By: Agencies

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Feb 11: Ahead of a proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmer unions on Tuesday, authorities in Haryana and Delhi fortified borders with neighbouring states by putting up concrete blocks, road spike barriers and barbed wires to prevent the entry of vehicles and deploying thousands of police personnel, besides imposing prohibitory orders.
While the Centre has invited farmer unions for another meeting to discuss their demands on February 12, the move to block borders and stop protesters from entering the national capital drew flak from opposition parties and farmer groups on Sunday.
Authorities, however, justified the imposition of restrictions “to maintain law and order” and cited the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws that had stretched to over a year.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and several farmer associations, mostly from UP, Haryana and Punjab, have called the protest march to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The Congress attacked the central government with Rahul Gandhi urging people to uproot those from Delhi “who put nails in the path of farmers”.
Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a video of spike barriers on a road and said, “Is laying nails-thorns in the path of farmers ‘amritkaal’ or ‘anyaykaal’?”
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann likened the roads to Delhi and Haryana to the India-Pakistan border. “I urge the Centre to hold talks with farmers and accept their genuine demands… There are as many wires put up on the roads (Punjab-Haryana borders) to go to Delhi as there are at the border with Pakistan,” said Mann.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) also slammed the blocking of roads. “Why is the government scared? Huge barricading is being done. Is this democracy?” its leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said. “If the situation turns bad, it will be the responsibility of the Khattar government,” he said in a video message.
The Haryana government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more in 15 districts, and banning any kind of demonstration or march through tractor-trolley.
Internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts – Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa – have been suspended till February 13.
Barricades were also put up and checking was intensified by Delhi Police at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, the sites of the 2020-21 farmers’ sit-in.
Prohibitory orders under section 144 were also imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday, directing the police to make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi.
“No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation,” an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora visited different border areas along Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to check security arrangements.
Cranes and earthmovers were used to carry large containers to block roads.
Several teams have been formed to keep a strict vigil on bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and roads to ensure that protesters do not enter the city using any other mode of conveyance, an official said. (PTI)

BJP will win 370 seats in LS polls: PM Modi
