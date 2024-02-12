Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONAL

BJP will win 370 seats in LS polls: PM Modi

By: Agencies

BHOPAL, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP will win 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own.
"The NDA will return to power for the third consecutive term with 400 seats," Modi said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua.
He said that even the opposition leader say that BJP will win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
"I have not come to Jhabua to campaign. The kind of support BJP has received in Madhya Pradesh shows that the people have trust in BJP's double-engine government," he said. (IANS)

National Nuggets
Borders of Delhi, Haryana fortified prio to planned march by farmers
