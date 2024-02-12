Monday, February 12, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Split mandate in Pak polls: PML(N) moots idea of ‘participatory coalition govt’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 12: Amid spilt mandate in the general polls, Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) (PML-N) has suggested for a participatory coalition government, local media reported.

Talking to media persons after holding deliberations with the party’s top leaders on the political scenario in the country and future course of action, PML(N) leader and former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said: “We are consulting with former allies to form the government at Centre, Dawn reported.

In the larger interest of the country, all should join hands to form the federal government, the former minister said.

Amid allegations of rigging in the polls, Tarar said not a single political party had won a majority in the National Assembly, which shows that “elections were fair”.

IANS

Previous article
Use Swadeshi products, says V-P Dhankhar
Next article
PTI rules out alliance with PML(N), PPP; to join hands with another party
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true crime documentary ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ was...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled in the southern Japan after an avian influenza outbreak...
NATIONAL

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly...
NATIONAL

J&K’s prominent NC leader Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP

Srinagar, Feb 12:  Prominent National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator, Shahnaz Ganai joined the BJP on Monday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

Popular news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge