Monday, February 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State BJP ups the ante against MDA Govt ahead of LS polls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Party to prepare charge sheet on corruption in central schemes

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Raising voice against corruption has become a customary practice of the State BJP ahead of any election in Meghalaya.
The party did it vociferously ahead of the Assembly elections in February last year. Many party leaders, including the top brass of BJP, termed Conrad Sangma “the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country” in the run-up to the polls but quickly teamed up with Sangma’s NPP for a second time to form the MDA 2.0 Government in the state.
This time, with the Lok Sabha polls due in around two months, the State BJP has upped the ante against corruption in Meghalaya and the party is all set to bring out a charge sheet against the state government for suppressing the people at the grassroots by denying them the benefits of the various central government schemes.
“We have started the process of filing RTIs as we know what is happening in the villages be in the Jal Jeevan Mission or free rice or exorbitant electricity bills. We are getting details from the public and we just want to know what the officials have to say about it in black and white,” State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard Marak said on Sunday.
Stating that the people who are suppose to get the schemes are not getting it but people with political affiliations are benefitting, Marak said, “It is not as per the vision and initiative of the Prime Minister and that is why we are trying to rectify it.”
“We will collate all the detail and submit them to the Centre. We will even prepare a charge sheet and submit it from our level as these are our schemes and should be reaching BPL families and not just any Tom Dick or Harry,” he added.
Informing that RTIs applications have been filed with as many as six departments, he said, “More are on the way. We are receiving more inputs as we tour more villages.”
The State BJP vice president claimed that apart from the shoddy implementation or no implementation of the central schemes, the state government has not even provided relief to the flood-affected victims of Garo Hills till date.
“In 2022 there was a massive flood in South Garo Hills and several families lost their source of livelihood and shelter but they are still waiting for relief from the government,” he said.
He also accused the state government of not repairing the hanging bridges in Maheshkhola areas despite funds being sanctioned, thereby depriving the students of their right to education.
“There are hanging bridges connecting one village to another in Maheshkhola which have not been repaired till today and when the rainy season comes the students cannot cross the river. Even the basic facilities like hanging bridges which have been sanctioned by the Border Area Development Ministry have not been repaired,” he claimed.
He further claimed that despite free rice being sanctioned by the Centre, families are getting less rice and are being forced to pay Rs 10 per kilo for the “free rice”. In addition, the officials are charging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for providing LPG connection under the Ujjwala scheme, he said.

Previous article
Over 350 illegal sawmills operating in JH: Activist
Next article
Assam’s limestone mining plan threatens EJH caves
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya in Raj Bhavan, on Sunday. The oath was...

MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi has asked the Centre to...
MEGHALAYA

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday said the opposition parties will...
MEGHALAYA

State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates

SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State TMC has finally decided to contest the Lok Sabha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya in Raj Bhavan, on Sunday. The oath was...

MEGHALAYA 0

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya...

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie...
Load more

Popular news

Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya in Raj Bhavan, on Sunday. The oath was...

MEGHALAYA 0

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya...

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge