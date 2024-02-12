Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Tripura govt to allow tribal students to write answers in Roman script for Kokborak language exam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Agartala, Feb 12: In wake of the agitation by tribal students’ bodies, the Tripura government on Monday announced to allow tribal students appearing for Kokborak language examinations to write answers in Roman script, along with Bengali script.

Government spokesman and Food and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the students would be allowed to write answers in Roman script along with Bengali script for Kokborak language examinations of the Higher Secondary and Secondary Examinations, to be conduct by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) from March 1.

The Minister, on behalf of the state government, urged the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP), to withdraw their agitations for the interest of the people and to maintain normal movement of rail and vehicular traffic.

Police said that hundreds of TISF activists, as part of their agitations, blockaded the roads and rail movement in around 50 places across Tripura disrupting the normal movement of train services and transportations of all kinds of public and private vehicles.

Though no untoward incident was reported in view of the agitations, 22 members of another tribal student organisation Tipra Students Federation (TSF), were arrested for demonstrating in front of Chief Minister’s Manik Saha’s residence.

The TISF activists blockaded the National Highway-8, the life line of Tripura and the lone rail route from Monday morning to protest against the TBSE’s decision not to allow tribal students appearing for Kokborak language to write answers in Roman script.

Over 5,000 tribal students would appear in both the examinations and wanted to write their answer scripts for Kokborak language in Roman script instead of Bengali.

The issue also recently rocked the Tripura Assembly session.

For several years, Kokborok language paper answers were written in the TBSE examinations in both Bengali and Roman script, but the state board recently said that only Bengali script would be allowed for Kokborak language.

The TBSE last month had directed the in-charges of all the examination centres to allow both Bengali and Roman script for writing Kokborok papers for the Class 12 and 10 board examinations but later instructed that only Bengali script would be allowed till the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gives a reply on it.

There are thousands of schools in Tripura, both government and private run, are either affiliated to the TBSE or the CBSE.

Tribal party TMP had been agitating demanding introduction of Roman script for the tribal language.

Tripura has a 12 lakh tribal population out of its 40 lakh inhabitants and 70 per cent of the tribals speak in the Kokborok language, which was recognised as the second official language by the then CPI-M led Left Front government in 1979.

The demand for the Roman script for Kokborok recently got stronger after there were reports that students in various schools in Tripura, specially the CBSE-run schools, were compelled to write answers for the subject in the Bengali script.

For over five decades, there has been a debate over the use of the Bengali or Roman scripts for the Kokborok language. While some Kokborok speakers favour Bengali, the majority of the tribal intellectuals and academicians advocate for the Roman script.

Since 1988, two commissions have been set up on the issue under tribal leader Shyama Charan Tripura and linguist and academician Pabitra Sarkar.

A TMP leader said that Kokborok is the mother tongue of the tribal people and it belongs to the Tibeto-Burman family and is close to other languages of the northeastern region such as Bodo, Garo, and Dimasa.

IANS

Previous article
Guwahati cops rescue abducted infant; nab couple, woman
Next article
Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be present as chief guest at the ceremony...
NATIONAL

Electric cables to be laid like railway tracks on Delhi-Jaipur road: Gadkari

Udaipur, February 12: Tram-like services will soon run between Jaipur and Delhi, which will have the best of...
NATIONAL

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by...
NATIONAL

Guwahati cops rescue abducted infant; nab couple, woman

Guwahati, Feb 12: City police have rescued an 18-month-old infant within a few hours after the female child...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar...

Electric cables to be laid like railway tracks on Delhi-Jaipur road: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Udaipur, February 12: Tram-like services will soon run between...

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K...
Load more

Popular news

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar...

Electric cables to be laid like railway tracks on Delhi-Jaipur road: Gadkari

NATIONAL 0
Udaipur, February 12: Tram-like services will soon run between...

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge