4th semester students in St. Anthony’s College opposed to wearing uniform

Shillong, Feb 13: A section of the students of St. Anthony’s College on Tuesday urged upon the college management that there should be full exemption for the four semester students from wearing uniforms.

The students made this appeal during their meeting with the principal of the college, Bro. Albert Dkhar. The members of the NEHUSU had accompanied the students when they had met the principal.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with the principal, a fourth semester student, Arman Malngiang, informed that they have submitted their signature campaign and the graph on the financial condition of students as per the survey which they have done.

According to him, they have also submitted a letter to the principal for complete exemption for the fourth semester students to wear the uniform.

Malngiang said that they have also requested the principal that there should be leniency to the first semester students since there was no prior information that they will need to wear the uniform.

Replying to a query, he said that they have sought exemption for the fourth semester students on the ground that it is not justified to spend Rs 5800 for the uniform since they only have one and half years left in the college.

He said that the management can strictly implement from the next batch make it mandatory for the students to wear the uniform.

The fourth semester student has impressed that the college management should clearly mention before the students fill up the forms that it is mandatory to wear uniform in the college.

Malngiang also revealed that there was no assurance from the principal as far as their demand since he will need to take up with the body of the Salesians who have taken this decision.

He further said that another concern of the students is that the classes in the college will start from next week.

“We have requested the principal that no action should be taken against students who will not be wearing uniforms to attend classes from next week,” he said.

According to him, the principal has also not given any assurance to this request since he will need to discuss with the higher authorities.

When asked how many of the students were against this move to introduce the uniform during the survey conducted by the college last year, another fourth semester student, Lamshaphrang Kharbhih said that the college management has not disclosed on how many students are in favour or against this decision.

Another fourth semester student, Banmankhraw Lyngdoh said that what he learnt is that the majority of the fifth semester students had given their consent to this move since this decision is not going to affect them as they are leaving the college.

He also revealed that there are 400 plus fourth semester students who are opposing this decision to introduce the uniform.

Lyngdoh said that they are expecting to get more support for their movement once the classes in the college starts.

The principal of the college however refused to speak when approached by a few of the journalists to get his reaction to the demand made by the students.