Hry CM turned Shambhu into Indo-Pak border: Punjab LoP Bajwa

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 13: The leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Haryana government for allegedly creating a war-like situation at the Shambhu border and using tear gas shells to stop the farmers from heading to Delhi to stage a protest.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has turned it (Shambhu) into an Indo-Pak border. In their attempt to stop the farmers from going to Delhi, Haryana police have been committing cruelty on innocent farmers.

“Tear gas shells are being used to stop the farmers. Haryana police have also detained the protesters. How can he (Khattar) stop fellow citizens from exercising their democratic right,” Bajwa asked in a statement.

The Congress leader also said the Haryana government “knows that the farmers are not going to stay in Haryana as they are scheduled to stage a protest in Delhi only against the Centre government. The Haryana government should not create hurdles for the farmers and let them move to Delhi”.

“The Haryana CM should not forget that the state has an agriculture-based economy just like Punjab. If the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops gets legalised, the farming community of Haryana will benefit too. By suppressing the farmers’ protest 2.0, the Haryana CM has demonstrated his anti-farmer face,” Bajwa said. (IANS)

PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
4th semester students in St. Anthony’s College opposed to wearing uniform
