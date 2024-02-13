Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday quashed the order for imposition of Section 144 at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

There is tension in the area as women have been protesting in Sandeshkhali since last Thursday pressing for the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Giving the logic for quashing the notification for imposing Section 144, the single- judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta said that such prohibitory orders should be issued only at places identified as troubled zones.

Since in this case, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire area, Justice Jay Sengupta decided to quash the notification on the prohibitory orders.

The court at the same time ordered for deployment of additional armed police personnel at Sandeshkhali.

Now, with the quashing of prohibitory orders, the state BJP leaders will be able to visit Sandeshkhali without any hurdles.

On Monday, when the BJP team led by the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, started for Sandeshkhali, they were stopped in Greater Kolkata by a huge police contingent.

While passing the order, Justice Sengupta also observed that whatever was happening at Sandeshkhali should not be taken lightly.

He also observed that the police there did not start any case or investigation when the local women were feeling insecure due to the actions of Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

