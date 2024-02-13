DC asks booth officers to enquire into EPIC anomaly

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The Deputy Commissioner (Election) of East Khasi Hills, RM Kurbah on Monday all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ascertain the number of duplicate EPICs received by applicants within their respective polling stations.

Kurbah issued the order after a section of the media reported that several voters have received multiple EPICs. In some cases, freshly-enrolled voters had received three or four EPICs but with different electoral numbers.

The EPIC cards were issued during the National Voters’ Day last month through the respective booth level officers (BLOs) of all constituencies.

“If any applicant is found to have received more than one EPIC in his/her name, the same is to be retrieved immediately and Form-7 is to be duly filled and signed by the applicant for necessary deletion,” the order said.