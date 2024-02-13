Tuesday, February 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

EJH coal illegalities: Panel nudges SP to expedite inquiry

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Discovery of fresh coal dumps at Byndihati

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The Justice (retired) BP Katakey-headed one-member committee, constituted by the High Court of Meghalaya, suggested issuing a direction to the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district for ensuring early completion of the probe into the case involving freshly-mined coal found dumped beside the Don Bosco College, Byndihati.
The committee had detected the coal during a field visit in November last year and subsequently, a case was registered with the Khliehriat police station.
In its 20th interim report submitted before the High Court, the committee said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of East Jaintia Hills district, vide his report dated 15/12/2023, submitted to the DC stated about the availability of the coal, the owners of which are not known.
The ADC said the coal, which appeared to be freshly-mined, was seized and as informed by the DC, the scope of investigation into the case is extended to the coal found beside the Don Bosco College and uphill also, the interim report of Justice Katakey committee said. The approximate quantity of the coal in the said area was estimated to be 8697.392 MT.
Through a communication dated 04/01/2024, the SP informed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) about the details of investigation so far.
As a part of the probe, samples from the seized coal were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Shillong, for expert opinion. The report is awaited, the interim report stated.
An order, passed by the Special Judge, MMDR Act, Khliehriat, was mentioned for the shifting of the seized coal to a safer place.
The committee recommended the issuance of direction to the SP for ensuring early completion of the probe so that those guilty can be dealt with under the law urgently.
On action taken on the under-construction weighbridge set up behind the Don Bosco College, the report said the DC apprised the committee about the conduct of an enquiry by the Assistant Commissioner and submission of a report, based on which necessary actions were said to have been initiated.
The committee was also apprised about the issuance of a notice to the owner of the weighbridge for demolition of the same and in the event of failure to do so, it would be demolished by the district administration.
The committee recommended the submission of a report by the DC about the final action taken on the weighbridge within a fortnight.

Previous article
DC asks booth officers to enquire into EPIC anomaly
Next article
Congress leader holds parleys with civil society
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Quota policy poses challenge to cancer treatment in state

Super-specialist oncologists not keen on working in Meghalaya: Ampareen By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: Meghalaya, which holds the dubious...
MEGHALAYA

Survivors lament lack of cancer treatment facilities

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: “Cancer” is a much dreaded word. The word alone causes one to feel...
MEGHALAYA

Umiam dam repair work delayed by over a decade, says Ronnie

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Monday revealed that the...
MEGHALAYA

Congress leader holds parleys with civil society

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: Congress MP and Deputy Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Quota policy poses challenge to cancer treatment in state

MEGHALAYA 0
Super-specialist oncologists not keen on working in Meghalaya: Ampareen By...

Survivors lament lack of cancer treatment facilities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: “Cancer” is a much...

Umiam dam repair work delayed by over a decade, says Ronnie

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: Congress Legislature Party (CLP)...
Load more

Popular news

Quota policy poses challenge to cancer treatment in state

MEGHALAYA 0
Super-specialist oncologists not keen on working in Meghalaya: Ampareen By...

Survivors lament lack of cancer treatment facilities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: “Cancer” is a much...

Umiam dam repair work delayed by over a decade, says Ronnie

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 12: Congress Legislature Party (CLP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge