Tuesday, February 13, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

SP names Jaya Bachchan, Ramji Lal Suman, Alok Ranjan for RS seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Lucknow, Feb 13: Outgoing MP Jaya Bachchan, former chief secretary Alok Ranjan and former MP Ramji Lal Suman, on Tuesday, have been named as Samajwadi Party candidates for the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said on Tuesday, “We have fielded Jaya Bachchan, Ramji Lal Suman and Alok Ranjan.”

“Our party is very inclusive and we have taken forward our pitch for the PDA by giving tickets to women, a Dalit and a dominant caste member. This vindicates our stand that we are including all communities in our PDA pitch – with women and dominant castes being a part of it,” said the senior SP leader.

Party leaders said that the decision to pick the three from very different backgrounds was taken with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramji Lal Suman, a four-time MP from Firozabad and a former Union minister, has been picked with an eye on the Dalit vote bank in Uttar Pradesh. Dalits are a part of PDA (Pichda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) pitch by the SP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan will start her fifth term in the Upper House if she is elected. The move to nominate her has been taken with an eye on women voters in the state.

Alok Ranjan, a retired IAS officer, is an analyst for the party and has been given a ticket as SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that the PDA also includes “agde” (dominant castes), and “aadhi aabadi” (women).

With the Rashtriya Lok Dal switching over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), it may be tricky for the SP to get all three elected to the Upper House. But party leaders on Tuesday said that “things are in place and they are confident that all three candidates will emerge victorious”.

The SP currently has two members in the Rajya Sabha. If the three candidates emerge victorious, its strength will increase to five in the Upper House.

IANS

Previous article
INDvENG: England spinner Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue; report
Next article
This UP Constable has Rs 5 cr house with swimming pool, BMW and Audi
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme...
NATIONAL

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer barricades put up by the police to stop them...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday quashed the order for imposition...
NATIONAL

HC welcomes Assam govt’s move to implement child protection policy

Guwahati, Feb 13: The Gauhati High Court has welcomed the Assam government’s move to formulate the draft child...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer...

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi launches Rs 75,000-cr rooftop solar scheme to provide free electricity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Protesting farmers damage barricades at Shambhu border

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 13: Protesting farmers on Tuesday damaged multi-layer...

Calcutta HC quashes order for Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 13: A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge