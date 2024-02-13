Tuesday, February 13, 2024
This UP Constable has Rs 5 cr house with swimming pool, BMW and Audi

By: Agencies

Kanpur (UP), Feb 13: He has a sprawling 12-room house built over two floors, with a swimming pool and a huge parking lot where he parks his BMW, Audi and a Toyota Fortuner, among other sedans and hatchbacks.

All the premium vehicles have VIP registration numbers — all ending with 0078 – matching the city’s vehicle registration code (UP78). The only discordant note in this fairytale existence is the fact that the owner of these luxuries is just a Constable in the UP Police.

Shyam Sushil Mishra, 58, a dismissed Constable of UP Police’s Anti-Corruption Wing (ACW), has now been booked following a complaint by his own department.

Mishra joined service as a Constable in 1987 on a meager salary and was first posted at the very police station where an FIR was registered against him on Monday – Chakeri.

He was earlier booked in connection with the murder of former BSP functionary Pintu Sengar in 2020 and was arrested and sent to jail. He is currently out on bail.

Graft cases against him were frequent all through his career. He faced several departmental probes and was suspended several times.

ACW Inspector Chatur Singh, who lodged the FIR against Constable Mishra at Chakeri police station said, “He was also booked in 2019 in a Disproportionate Assets case in Lucknow on a complaint filed by one Ramakant.

“Thereafter, Kanpur’s ACW investigated the matter and found that Mishra had amassed assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.”

Mishra’s wealth runs into several crores and according to the circle rate, his house alone is worth around Rs 5 crore.

IANS

