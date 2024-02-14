3.89 lakh people in M’laya overcame poverty in 9 yrs

24.82 cr individuals in India escaped multidimensional poverty: NITI Aayog

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, Feb 13: An estimated 24.82 crore individuals in India escaped multidimensional poverty over the last nine years, out of which 3.89 lakh people were from Meghalaya, according to a discussion paper released by the NITI Aayog on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore. Meghalaya, which was the second poorest state in 2023, is now the third poorest after Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to the findings of the NITI Aayog’s discussion paper “Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06”, multidimensional poverty in India declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this category during this period.

Meghalaya, which aspires to become a $10 billion economy by 2028, was earlier found to be the second poorest after Bihar although the overall poverty in the country showed substantial decline between 2015 and 2021.

According to the discussion paper, which took into account the latest available data, the pace of decline in poverty headcount ratio was much faster from 2015-16 to 2019-21 (10.66% annual rate of decline) compared to the period 2005-06 to 2015-16 (7.69% annual rate of decline). Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) considers 12 different indicators of poverty under three broad dimensions – health, education and standard of living.

“All 12 indicators of MPI have recorded a significant improvement during the entire study period. To assess the poverty levels in the year 2013-14 against the current scenario (i.e. for the year 2022-23), projected estimates have been used due to data limitations for these specific periods,” a statement issued by the NITI Aayog said.

The paper attributed this achievement to the government’s initiatives to address all dimensions of poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23. The NITI Aayog used data from the National Family Health Surveys or NFHS-3 for 2005-06.

Critics pointed out that the NITI Aayog paper went further, using NFHS-5 data for the period 2019-21 although the survey was stopped in 22 states due to COVID-19. In other words, a linear projection was made by the authors to extend their conclusions to two years beyond the pandemic.

Tynsong dismisses report

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday downplayed the NITI Aayog report claiming Meghalaya to be the third poorest state in the country, and asked people not to listen to any report by A, B, C or D.

Reacting to the report, Tynsong said the state’s Finance and Planning departments would be able to give a more appropriate reply since they have the details in black and white.

He stated that the details will be presented in the Assembly during the Budget session.

“Don’t listen to reports; see the Budget book where the state’s past and present financial status will be laid on the floor of the House,” Tynsong added.