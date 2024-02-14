Rituraj Ravi to take over as EKH SP

SHILLONG, Feb 13: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the state government on Tuesday effected a major reshuffle in the Police department, replacing the superintendents of police of Shillong and Tura.

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger has been replaced by Rituraj Ravi while Tura SP Abraham T Sangma will be replaced by Dara Aswaghosh.

Nongtnger will take charge as Commandant of 6th MLP Bn in Umran in place of Rituraj Ravi who will take charge of East Khasi Hills.

Shillong City SP Vivek Syiem has also been transferred and posted as the SP, CID, Shillong, replacing Pankaj Kumar Rasgania who will replace the former as the SP (Shillong City).

Dara Aswaghosh, Commandant of 2nd MLP Bn in Goeragre, West Garo Hills, has been transferred and posted as the SP of West Garo Hills in place of Abraham T Sangma who has been named the new Commandant of the 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre.

Banteilang Kharjana, Deputy Commandant of 5th MLP Bn in Samanda, East Garo Hills, is transferred and posted as the Additional SP of South West Khasi Hills against the existing vacancy.

Spearsing Paslein, DSP (HQ) of Ri-Bhoi, is transferred and posted as the DSP (HQ) of East Jaintia Hills against the existing vacancy. Anthony Ch. Momin, DSP (HQ) of East Garo Hills is transferred and posted as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chokpot, South Garo Hills replacing John Clitzer A Sangma.

Krison R Marak, DSP (HQ) of West Garo Hills is transferred and posted as the DSP (HQ) of East Garo Hills in place of Anthony Ch. Momin.

John Clitzer A Sangma, SDPO of Chokpot, South Garo Hills is transferred and posted as the DSP (HQ) of North Garo Hills in place of Sylvester Raksam Marak who is transferred and posted as the Assistant Commandant, 2nd MLP Bn in Goeragre, West Garo Hills against the existing vacancy.

Jeffry W Sooting, DSP (Shillong City) is transferred and posted as the SDPO of Mawshynrut in place of Isaac S Marak, who has been transferred and posted as the DSP (HQ) of East Khasi Hills against the existing vacancy.