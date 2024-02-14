Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PM Modi, J&K L-G pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack of 2019.

The Prime Minister said on his X-post handle, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered.”

J&K L-G said on his official X-post handle, “Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland.”

At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber had rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot area of Pakistan.

Security forces, political parties and civil society members have organised many functions to remember the Pulwama martyrs of 2019. (IANS)

MEGHALAYA

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent market shed under Kharkutta block in North Garo Hills...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian-origin couple, 4-year-old twins found dead in California

Shillong, February 14: In a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian-Americans, a couple and their four-year-old twins were...
NATIONAL

2 Assam Cong MLAs extend unconditional support to BJP govt

Guwahati, Feb 14: In a major setback for the Opposition Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in...
MEGHALAYA

HANM wants Meghalaya MLAs to speak in Khasi, Garo languages in House

Shillong, Feb 14: The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has urged Meghalaya  Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma to...

