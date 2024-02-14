Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PM Modi, govt will always work for safety of Indians abroad: Foreign Secy

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government will always ensure the safety of the Indian community abroad and extend all possible assistance to them, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the recent release of eight Indian Navy veterans who were on death row in Qatar, during a special briefing on PM Modi’s visit to the UAE.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always intervened personally to speak with leaders of other nations to ensure the safety of its nationals abroad,” Kwatra said.

“Indian nationals, wherever they are, in whatever situation they are, the government strongly ensures that all possible cooperation is extended to them and will continue to do so in the future. These have always remained PM Modi’s instructions to his government,” the foreign secretary told reporters.

He further said that the evacuation of Indian nationals during times of Covid and the crisis in Sudan are direct proof of the sensitive approach adopted by PM Modi to help the community abroad.

Kwatra had earlier said that PM Modi personally supervised the case of eight former Navy personnel in Qatar, adding that the PM never shied away from any initiatives to ensure the safety of its nationals abroad.

PM Modi met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai in December and reportedly discussed the matter with him

The eight Indian nationals who were held in Qatar were Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, S.K. Gupta, B.K. Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, and sailor Ragesh.

As seven Navy veterans landed in India on Monday, New Delhi announced PM Modi’s visit to Doha on February 14.

This will be his second visit to Qatar since 2014 where he will be meeting His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, and other top dignitaries.

IANS

spot_img

MEGHALAYA

Wageasi rural haat launched in NGH

Tura, Feb 14: The Wageasi Rural Haat, a permanent market shed under Kharkutta block in North Garo Hills...
INTERNATIONAL

Indian-origin couple, 4-year-old twins found dead in California

Shillong, February 14: In a series of unfortunate incidents involving Indian-Americans, a couple and their four-year-old twins were...
NATIONAL

2 Assam Cong MLAs extend unconditional support to BJP govt

Guwahati, Feb 14: In a major setback for the Opposition Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in...
MEGHALAYA

HANM wants Meghalaya MLAs to speak in Khasi, Garo languages in House

Shillong, Feb 14: The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has urged Meghalaya  Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma to...

