Tynsong says doors open for talks with HNLC

SHILLONG, Feb 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday urged the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to come forward and resume the peace talks which has been stalled after the HNLC walked out of the talks.

“The door is still open. Think again. Please be mature and think about the future,” Tynsong appealed to the outfit.

Earlier this year, the HNLC had withdrawn from the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and the state alleging that the government has not addressed their core demands.