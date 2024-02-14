Wednesday, February 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong says doors open for talks with HNLC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 13: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday urged the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to come forward and resume the peace talks which has been stalled after the HNLC walked out of the talks.
“The door is still open. Think again. Please be mature and think about the future,” Tynsong appealed to the outfit.
Earlier this year, the HNLC had withdrawn from the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and the state alleging that the government has not addressed their core demands.

Previous article
Govt to identify specific zones to accommodate genuine vendors
Next article
Rituraj Ravi to take over as EKH SP
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A destitute child observes two musicians from Mumbai and Europe busking at the busy Police Bazar thoroughfare on Tuesday. The duo has been...

MEGHALAYA

‘Harassment’ of vet: Coordination panels soon in all civil subdivisions

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In the backdrop of the alleged harassment meted out to a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry...
MEGHALAYA

Uniform bothers students of St. Anthony’s College

Plea to exempt fourth-semester students from wearing it to college SHILLONG, Feb 13: A section of the students of...
MEGHALAYA

Pynursla Bypass project clears land hurdle

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In what can be termed as good news, the landowners of the Pynursla Bypass which...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge