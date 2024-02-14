Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 14: Several owners of Tesla Cybertruck are complaining about potential rust-related issues when it comes to the vehicle’s exterior.

One member of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum said that after only two days of driving in the rain, he saw little orange flecks on his truck, reports Futurism.

“Just picked up my Cybertruck today. The advisor specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out. I know I heard the story of never take out your Delorean in the rain but I just never read anything about rust and Cybertrucks,” the user wrote.

The user also posted photos after cleaning the vehicle with soap, which did not encourage confidence, as they showed body panels that were already pockmarked with little orange marks.

Another user noticed identical orange specks on his Cybertruck after driving through rain in Los Angeles, US.

“They documented the corrosion, and told me they’ll give me a call next month when the tools have arrived and they can perform the service/repair,” the user wrote after taking their vehicle to their local service centre.

“The Cybertruck has 381 miles on it, and has spent much of the 11 days in my custody parked in front of my house,” it added.

However, Tesla did mention the danger of rust in the owner’s manual, in a line that makes maintenance for the brutalist pickup appear extremely complicated, the report said.

Tesla launched the long-awaited Cybertruck in November last year at a starting price of $60,990.

The rear-wheel drive version of the electric truck costs $60,990, up from $39,900 in 2019. It will have a range of 250 miles on a single charge. (IANS)

