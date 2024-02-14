Wednesday, February 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Pynursla Bypass project clears land hurdle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In what can be termed as good news, the landowners of the Pynursla Bypass which falls under package III of the Shillong-Dawki Road project have agreed to give their land for the vital road link.
Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday that the earlier survey of the stretch was kept on hold for some time and later, the government asked the landowners to cooperate keeping in view the importance of the project.
Later, the community and landowners agreed to give their land and the final alignment of the Pynursla Bypass has been forwarded to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited for approval, Tynsong said.
Talking about the deplorable condition of National Highway 6, Tynsong said he has already apprised the Secretary, MoRTH, about the condition of the highway. He added that maintenance work is currently under way.
Reacting to a query on the frequent landslides near the Sonapur tunnel, he said that the Secretary, MoRTH, and a team from the National Highways Authority of India would inspect the area before the onset of the monsoon.
Making it clear that there is no way out until a detailed survey of the proposed Jowai-Malidor four-lane project is completed, Tynsong said that all attempts are being made to clear the debris whenever landslides occur in that area.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

