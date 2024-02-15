Justin Bieber turned down Usher’s offer to perform at Super Bowl

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber turned down Usher’s offer to perform at the Super Bowl VIII Halftime show.

The R’n’B superstar pulled out all the stops for his performance halfway through the major sporting spectacle at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, reports Female First UK.

He was reportedly keen to get Justin, 29, on board but the Sorry hitmaker “wasn’t up for it,” although an insider has insisted there is “no bad blood” between the pair.

A source told PageSix: “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it,he ust wasn’t feeling it”.

Usher played a major role in the launch of Justin’s career in the late 2000s after record executive Scooter Braun had spotted the teenager singing on YouTube and convinced the Yeah! hitmaker to meet with the budding star.

Justin is the only artist to ever have been signed to the label as of 2024 and RBMG also has a special profit-sharing business deal with Def Jam, which is owned by Def Jam Recordings, On Sunday, the 45-year-old singer kicked things off with mega-hit Caught Up into U Don’t Have to Call’.

A snippet of Superstar then aired before he went straight in with another fan-favourite in Love in this Club. (IANS)