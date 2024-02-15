Thursday, February 15, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NCC cadets who attended R-Day camp feted

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 14: Mehnaaz Nadiadwala, a philanthropist and film producer, along with Brigadier Vijayant Mahadik, Group Commander, NCC Group Shillong, felicitated 20 NCC cadets who represented the state in the Republic Day Camp, at Army Public School, Shillong, on Wednesday.
The cadets shared their month-long experiences in Delhi, and how it has helped. Other cadets showcased Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dances and music. The 20 cadets hailed from various schools across the city.
Expressing her thoughts on her first visit to Shillong, Nadiadwala remarked on the significant presence of women participating in markets and other employment ventures. She commended the cultural dance performance by students, highlighting the matrilineal aspects of Meghalaya’s society. “The students performed a cultural dance about how the society here is matrilineal, I am pretty impressed with that,” she said.
Nadiadwala expressed her interest in writing a book about women in Meghalaya, aiming to explore the region’s unique culture.
She also said that she is keen on writing a book about women in Meghalaya, and the distinct culture here, and she is in touch with a character, who interested her, who is a single mother, a mountaineer, and has trained NCC cadets. During her remaining four-day stay, Nadiadwala plans to delve further into the local culture and community.

Previous article
Saraswati Puja was celebrated by Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban, on Wednesday
Next article
Accidents in EKH claim close to 100 lives in 2 yrs
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Open-cast mining may harm the environment: Experts

‘Improvised traditional rat-hole mining has minimal impact on vegetation and forest cover’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: At a...
MEGHALAYA

NPP says party’s win will ensure more central schemes for state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The NPP which is aiming to win both the Lok Sabha seats in...
MEGHALAYA

GSWSS-III faces Hima Mawphlang roadblock

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government has always faced significant challenges when implementing central projects and...
MEGHALAYA

EJH villages ask MSPCB to shut down illegal coke units

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The authorities of two villages in East Jaintia Hills demanded the immediate closure...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Open-cast mining may harm the environment: Experts

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Improvised traditional rat-hole mining has minimal impact on vegetation...

NPP says party’s win will ensure more central schemes for state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The NPP which is...

GSWSS-III faces Hima Mawphlang roadblock

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government has...
Load more

Popular news

Open-cast mining may harm the environment: Experts

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Improvised traditional rat-hole mining has minimal impact on vegetation...

NPP says party’s win will ensure more central schemes for state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The NPP which is...

GSWSS-III faces Hima Mawphlang roadblock

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge