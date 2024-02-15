NCC cadets who attended R-Day camp feted

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 14: Mehnaaz Nadiadwala, a philanthropist and film producer, along with Brigadier Vijayant Mahadik, Group Commander, NCC Group Shillong, felicitated 20 NCC cadets who represented the state in the Republic Day Camp, at Army Public School, Shillong, on Wednesday.

The cadets shared their month-long experiences in Delhi, and how it has helped. Other cadets showcased Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dances and music. The 20 cadets hailed from various schools across the city.

Expressing her thoughts on her first visit to Shillong, Nadiadwala remarked on the significant presence of women participating in markets and other employment ventures. She commended the cultural dance performance by students, highlighting the matrilineal aspects of Meghalaya’s society. “The students performed a cultural dance about how the society here is matrilineal, I am pretty impressed with that,” she said.

She also said that she is keen on writing a book about women in Meghalaya, and the distinct culture here, and she is in touch with a character, who interested her, who is a single mother, a mountaineer, and has trained NCC cadets. During her remaining four-day stay, Nadiadwala plans to delve further into the local culture and community.