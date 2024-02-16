Friday, February 16, 2024
Agatha inaugurates Gandrak Falls beautification project

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 16: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the Gandrak Dare Beautification Project and the first of its kind Street Library installed at the venue to promote reading culture among the people of the town.

The Beautification project cost for the project was estimated around Rs. 50 lakhs while the Street Library was funded from the MPLADS Scheme. The Tura MP herself had also donated her books from her personal collection for the said Library.

Speaking on the occasion, Agatha K Sangma lauded the efforts and dedication of the Tura Municipal Board for the successful implementation of the Gandrak Dare Beautification project. Reminiscing about her childhood days, she said that she used to visit the site as a child. She also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for implementing different Beautification projects in and around the town especially for the Gandrak Dare project and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to take care and maintain these projects.

Delivering her keynote address, Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board Rikse R Marak informed that the project was sanctioned by the Grant in Aid of about Rs. 50 lakhs by the Government of Meghalaya which materialised since there were not much parks and recreational space for people in and around the town.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board J D Sangma said that the project could be successful due to the vision and aspirations of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma including the hard work and cooperation of the staff of the Tura Municipal Board and people of the area. He further mentioned that people use the stream water for various purposes and therefore, requested those residing near the streams not to pollute it saying keeping it clean would allow the people to use the stream water during dry season.

