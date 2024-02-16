Friday, February 16, 2024
Farmers protest: Traders, manufacturers fear loss in business as Tikri border remains sealed

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 16: The ongoing farmers’ protest and their call to march to the national capital, which led to the sealing of the interstate Tikri border, have triggered panic among traders of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area (BIA) who claimed to have incurred a loss of over Rs 20 crore during the 2020-21 farmers’ agitation.

The Tikri region in western Delhi and neighbouring Bahadurgarh are home to one of the largest footwear manufacturing sectors, with over 400,000 workers commuting daily to their respective workplaces. According to sources during the farmers’ protest in 2021, the industry suffered losses of over Rs 20 crore.

In addition to the footwear industry, the manufacturers, traders and industrialists at BIA, which accommodates various industries such as plastic granules, stainless steel, clothing, and nuts and bolts, are also concerned about potential business losses.

An industrialist told IANS that the ongoing farmers’ protest has resulted in increased manufacturing costs, as suppliers often need to take alternative routes to deliver their products. “It seems like we are again going to bear a loss this time. We have hardly recovered from the previous loss and now again farmers are likely to come here at the border. The sealing of the (Tikri) border has already triggered panic among traders and workers,” he said. (IANS)

