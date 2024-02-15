Thursday, February 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Illegal felling of trees, sawmills banned in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Tura, Feb 15: In view of the reports of illegal felling of trees from reserved and community forests within the district of West Garo Hills, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills, Tura has promulgated an Order under Section 144 Cr PC prohibiting illegal felling of trees and operation of sawmills within the jurisdiction of the district.

Accordingto the order, all individuals are prohibited from engaging in or aiding the illegal felling of trees within the reserved forests and community reserved forests in the jurisdiction of West Garo Hills and operation of any sawmill without proper authorization within the jurisdiction of West Garo Hills.

The order directed Police personnel, Forest Officials and other law enforcement agencies to inspect and seize any equipment, tools, or vehicles involved in the illegal felling of trees or operation of illegal sawmills.

Mwanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Forests Officials, Police personnel and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to implement the order effectively and take necessary actions against violators, with a warning that anyone found violating same will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of the law.

Previous article
Bernard moves Himanta for protection of Christians in Assam  
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bernard moves Himanta for protection of Christians in Assam  

Tura, Feb 15: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC Bernard N Marak has written to Assam Chief Minister...
News Alert

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college has done himself and his college proud by winning...
MEGHALAYA

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has always been blessed with a climate that allows for...
Business

Assam to have Rs 25000-cr worth semiconductor packaging plant: Union minister

Guwahati, Feb 15: Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday announced that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bernard moves Himanta for protection of Christians in Assam  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 15: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC...

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

News Alert 0
Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college...

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has...
Load more

Popular news

Bernard moves Himanta for protection of Christians in Assam  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 15: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC...

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

News Alert 0
Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college...

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge