Illegal felling of trees, sawmills banned in WGH

Tura, Feb 15: In view of the reports of illegal felling of trees from reserved and community forests within the district of West Garo Hills, the District Magistrate, West Garo Hills, Tura has promulgated an Order under Section 144 Cr PC prohibiting illegal felling of trees and operation of sawmills within the jurisdiction of the district.

Accordingto the order, all individuals are prohibited from engaging in or aiding the illegal felling of trees within the reserved forests and community reserved forests in the jurisdiction of West Garo Hills and operation of any sawmill without proper authorization within the jurisdiction of West Garo Hills.

The order directed Police personnel, Forest Officials and other law enforcement agencies to inspect and seize any equipment, tools, or vehicles involved in the illegal felling of trees or operation of illegal sawmills.

Mwanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Forests Officials, Police personnel and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to implement the order effectively and take necessary actions against violators, with a warning that anyone found violating same will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions of the law.