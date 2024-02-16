Friday, February 16, 2024
News Alert

Bharat Bandh today as farmers’ protest enters day four

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 16: Amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest, multiple agricultural unions have declared a ‘Bharat Bandh,’ marking the fourth day of their demonstration.

As per India Today, stringent measures, including the imposition of Section 144, have been implemented to prohibit large gatherings in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The farmers remain steadfast in their commitment to escalate the agitation, receiving additional support from the Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad for the nationwide strike.

Despite a prolonged five-hour discussion between leaders of the protesting farmers’ unions and three Union ministers on Thursday yielding no breakthrough, another round of talks is scheduled for Sunday, February 18. The ‘Bharat Bandh’ is in effect from 6 am to 4 pm, accompanied by a massive ‘chakka jam’ by the protesters on major Indian roads from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, voiced concerns about the alleged provocation by paramilitary forces deployed at the Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana borders. He emphasized that the farmers are not aligned with any external agenda, stating, “We are not Pakistani,” following the discussions with the Centre on Thursday. Dallewal expressed hope for a resolution while underscoring their determination to proceed to Delhi.

Showing solidarity with the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), criticized the use of drones and the installation of barbed fences on the state’s borders with Haryana. Additionally, he condemned the suspension of internet services in three Haryana districts during the ongoing protests.

Previous article
Farmers protest: Traders, manufacturers fear loss in business as Tikri border remains sealed
Next article
Manipur violence: 2 dead in fresh violence over suspension of cop
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a ‘gentle breeze’

Shillong, February 16: Actress Salma Hayek has said that being married to her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is "like...
Business

Govt significantly enhanced financial assistance for farm sector in last 10 years

Shillong, February 16: Farmer unions in Punjab are accusing the Central government of doing injustice to them, however,...
News Alert

Delhi fire: 11 charred bodies recovered from paint factory

Shillong, February 16: At least 11 charred bodies were recovered from a paint factory cum godown in Delhi's...
News Alert

Manipur violence: 2 dead in fresh violence over suspension of cop

Shillong, February 16: In a tragic incident on Thursday night, two individuals lost their lives and over 30...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a ‘gentle breeze’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 16: Actress Salma Hayek has said that...

Govt significantly enhanced financial assistance for farm sector in last 10 years

Business 0
Shillong, February 16: Farmer unions in Punjab are accusing...

Delhi fire: 11 charred bodies recovered from paint factory

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 16: At least 11 charred bodies were...
Load more

Popular news

Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a ‘gentle breeze’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 16: Actress Salma Hayek has said that...

Govt significantly enhanced financial assistance for farm sector in last 10 years

Business 0
Shillong, February 16: Farmer unions in Punjab are accusing...

Delhi fire: 11 charred bodies recovered from paint factory

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 16: At least 11 charred bodies were...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge