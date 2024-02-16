Bharat Bandh today as farmers’ protest enters day four

Shillong, February 16: Amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest, multiple agricultural unions have declared a ‘Bharat Bandh,’ marking the fourth day of their demonstration.

As per India Today, stringent measures, including the imposition of Section 144, have been implemented to prohibit large gatherings in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The farmers remain steadfast in their commitment to escalate the agitation, receiving additional support from the Noida-based Bharatiya Kisan Parishad for the nationwide strike.

Despite a prolonged five-hour discussion between leaders of the protesting farmers’ unions and three Union ministers on Thursday yielding no breakthrough, another round of talks is scheduled for Sunday, February 18. The ‘Bharat Bandh’ is in effect from 6 am to 4 pm, accompanied by a massive ‘chakka jam’ by the protesters on major Indian roads from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, voiced concerns about the alleged provocation by paramilitary forces deployed at the Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana borders. He emphasized that the farmers are not aligned with any external agenda, stating, “We are not Pakistani,” following the discussions with the Centre on Thursday. Dallewal expressed hope for a resolution while underscoring their determination to proceed to Delhi.

Showing solidarity with the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), criticized the use of drones and the installation of barbed fences on the state’s borders with Haryana. Additionally, he condemned the suspension of internet services in three Haryana districts during the ongoing protests.