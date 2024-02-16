Friday, February 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Have a public grievance? Call helpline No ‘1971’

By: By Our Reporter

CM Connect to also operate on toll-free number 1800-345-6851 or on WhatsApp at 9436394363

SHILLONG, Feb 15: In a move that is likely to bring governance closer to people, or more precisely, at the touch of some buttons, the state government has launched the CM Connect Helpline that is designed for resolving grievances, addressing citizens’ queries and registering citizens’ needs.
All that citizens have to do is place a call on 1971, or the toll-free number 1800-345-6851 or through WhatsApp on 94363-94363 and get their grievances heard by the government.
The helpline will be active from 8 am to 8 pm every day of the week and is aimed at becoming a 24×7 helpline soon. The helpline will operate in Khasi, Garo, Pnar, English and Hindi. The CM Connect is linked to more than 100 senior officers in 40 government departments, 46 block development offices and 12 district offices.
Every call would be recorded and channelised to concerned officials for speedy resolution. Advanced data analytics would be applied to resolve grievances and plan interventions.
Launching the helpline, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that complaints will be resolved in a time-bound manner and if it is not resolved, it will be flagged.
“It’s a time-bound response, officer concerned or the department needs to resolve them within a certain time-frame,” he added.

