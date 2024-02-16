Mukul hints at drugs, arms smuggling from B’desh

Tura, Feb 15: Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said smuggling from Bangladesh may not be limited to betel nuts but may also involve drugs, arms and ammunition.

Talking to The Shillong Times, Sangma said the smuggling of betel nuts is concerning for the farmers of the state and also as regards national security.

“We have been informed on numerous occasions of what was happening on the international border in the state. The concern is that this may have already led to arms and ammunition smuggling along with drugs,” he said.

“What is the guarantee that these things have not entered our country through this illegal smuggling route?” he asked.

Stating that it is a matter of national concern, the former CM said he would raise it with the Centre. The Centre needs to be apprised of what is happening in Meghalaya, he added. “International smuggling always comes with extra baggage and this baggage is really concerning. This is a matter of very serious concern and the Centre needs to act on the inputs,” he said.

On the plight of local farmers who are not getting the price of their produce as a result of alleged continued support for international businesses, Sangma said he was in disbelief when he heard about what was happening.

“I too have a plantation. When I asked my manager about the rates, I was shocked. I am unable to digest that the rates have gone so far down in only a few months. This is affecting the farming community to such an extent that questions have to be raised. The people are suffering from the largesse of this government to a few individuals,” he added.