Saturday, February 17, 2024
BJP’s two-day national convention from today

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 17:  The BJP will be holding a two-day national convention from Saturday in Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to formulate a strategy to secure over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Before the beginning of the national convention, a meeting of the national BJP national office bearers will be held to discuss the agenda, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi could reach Bharat Mandapam at 11 a.m.

The convention will begin after 3 p.m. with party’s national president J. P. Nadda’s address and conclude on Sunday with the address of the Prime Minister.

The convention will be attended by 11,500 party representatives, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, chief ministers and Deputy chief minister of the BJP-ruled states, MPs and core committee members.

In his closing address, Prime Minister Modi will give the mantra for win in the Lok Sabha polls and how to make the country developed by 2047. He will also highlight the achievements of the party.

Two resolutions will be passed in the the convention, which may be on Ram Temple, women reservation, developed India, successes of ISRO including Chandrayaan, Covid vaccine, among others.

IANS

ISRO again skips ‘unlucky’ 13 while numbering its rocket
