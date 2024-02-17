Conrad takes note of church, Christian worries in Assam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Meghalaya government on Friday assured that it will take up any matter with the Assam government if it affects religious groups in any manner in the neighbouring state.

The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) had taken strong note of the alleged “harassment, perversion and threat of violence” to the educational institutions run by Christian organisations in Assam.

In a statement, the KJCLF also expressed concern over the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill which seeks to ban magical healing. The KJCLF criticised the Assam government’s interference in matters of “piety, prayer, faith and spirituality which constitute the wholeness of a human being”.

Talking on the issue, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “I have not read the whole things in detail. I have a basic understanding of what is happening. If there are any concerns which affect any religious group or organisation, we will take up the matter.”

He said the concerns with which the Assam government brought the bill may also be completely different than what is construed. He said it could be to deal with quacks and other such people, whose methods of treatment are not scientific in nature.

Stating that all these factors need to be looked at before making any comments based on mere reports, he said, “At this point in time, I can only assure that if there are any concerns that affect any organisation or religious group in any way, we will take up the matter and try to resolve it.”

After the bill was tabled in the Assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state cabinet took a landmark decision to end the practice of magical healing.

“The proposed bill seeks to prohibit and eliminate the practices of magical healing in the name of treatment of some congenital diseases like deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformities, autism, etc,” he had said.

Meanwhile, on Assam Minister Atul Bora’s recent statement in the Assembly that the state government would not give any land to Meghalaya by betraying the sentiments of the people, Sangma said it is common in a democracy that people will have divergent opinions and positions on matters.

“…I cannot comment on every position that people take. If a comment is made by a certain individual or Minister, it does not reflect the majority view nor does it affect the policy,” he said, adding, “Matters pertaining to the border need to be discussed at the government-level.”