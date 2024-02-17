Saturday, February 17, 2024
SPORTS

Late goal helps Indian men pip Ireland 1-0

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16: A lacklustre India survived a mighty scare but eventually beat lower-ranked Ireland 1-0 through a Gurjant Singh strike in the final minute of their FIH Pro League match here on Friday.
Ireland frustrated the Indians for most part of the match with resolute defending but Gurjant saved the blushes for the home side as his powerful shot from the top of the striking circle in the 60th minute beat the Irish goalkeeper.
India also failed to convert any of their six penalty corners. Ireland, who are ranked 11th as against fourth of India, got three PCs. (PTI)

Previous article
Indian women keen to end home leg of FIH Pro League on a high
Next article
Indian eves assured of historic medal
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji again

Jamshedpur, Feb 16: Ishan Kishan’s absence from Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for...
SPORTS

Nongkesh United defeat Masonic CC in first division

Shillong, Feb 16: In the pulsating action of the Shillong Cricket League’s various divisions, thrilling finals unfolded, showcasing...
SPORTS

Lawsohtun SC emerge triumphant

SSA 1st Division Football Shillong, Feb 16: In a thrilling encounter at the SSA Ground, fans witnessed an intense...
NATIONAL

Exodus in Cong as it is trapped in vicious circle of nepotism, says Modi

JAIPUR/REWARI, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji again

SPORTS 0
Jamshedpur, Feb 16: Ishan Kishan’s absence from Ranji Trophy...

Nongkesh United defeat Masonic CC in first division

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 16: In the pulsating action of the...

Lawsohtun SC emerge triumphant

SPORTS 0
SSA 1st Division Football Shillong, Feb 16: In a thrilling...
Load more

Popular news

Ishan Kishan skips Ranji again

SPORTS 0
Jamshedpur, Feb 16: Ishan Kishan’s absence from Ranji Trophy...

Nongkesh United defeat Masonic CC in first division

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Feb 16: In the pulsating action of the...

Lawsohtun SC emerge triumphant

SPORTS 0
SSA 1st Division Football Shillong, Feb 16: In a thrilling...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge