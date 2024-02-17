Late goal helps Indian men pip Ireland 1-0

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16: A lacklustre India survived a mighty scare but eventually beat lower-ranked Ireland 1-0 through a Gurjant Singh strike in the final minute of their FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

Ireland frustrated the Indians for most part of the match with resolute defending but Gurjant saved the blushes for the home side as his powerful shot from the top of the striking circle in the 60th minute beat the Irish goalkeeper.

India also failed to convert any of their six penalty corners. Ireland, who are ranked 11th as against fourth of India, got three PCs. (PTI)