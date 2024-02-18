Jemino for multipronged approach to reduce traffic congestion

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday raising a red flag on the issue of traffic congestion suggested a multi-pronged approach be adopted to tackle the menace.

“Shillong Traffic is heading for collapse. Traffic jam starts in the morning hours. It’s a mad rush for parents and students. Things are getting worse day by day. Unless the government comes up with proactive measures, I’m afraid we’re in deep trouble,” said UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh further adding, “We need to come up with a multi-pronged approach”.

The city is facing a huge problem of traffic congestion and it is only growing with no solution in sight. Commuters on the city roads spend hours just to get to their nearby destination.

The traffic situation worsens especially during school hours and office hours. And while the VIPs siren their way out with wailing escorts, the public has to be patient.

Talking about the road falling under the MES, he said, “During my tenure as MLA, together with Dorbar Shnong Nongrim Hills and PWD we were able to facilitate the handing of the Goraline Road falling under Laitumkhrah to PWD”.

“Thanks to the cordial relationship we had with MES then. Since then PWD has been making the road including the drain,” he added.

He however said, “The road falling within MES now is in a pathetic condition. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to the public”.

“Immediate intervention on the part of MES is necessary to ease the problem of the commuters,” he added.