Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State police officer dies in road accident in Gurgaon

By: From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Feb 17: In a tragic incident, Ri Bhoi police officer, UBSI Amit Sinha, who was on an official visit to Delhi, was killed in a road accident in Gurgaon, Haryana on Saturday.
It was informed that the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit from behind by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Sanar International Hospital.
According to the FIR, Sinha, associated with the crime branch was travelling with his friend Digvijay Singh who was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.
The two had ventured to Sector 58, Gurugram, for a meal and were returning to their accommodation in Sector 50 Gurugram at around 3:30 a.m.
The collision caused their vehicle to lose balance and crash into a divider, resulting in injuries to both occupants.
Eyewitnesses assisted in removing Sinha and Singh from the vehicle and transporting them to Sanar International Hospital.
Regrettably, Amit Sinha was pronounced dead by the attending doctor, while Digvijay Singh sustained multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
In response to the incident, a police team from Ri-Bhoi swiftly departed for New Delhi to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
Additionally, efforts are underway to repatriate the body of Amit Sinha to his hometown of Dakhingaon, Guwahati.
Amit Sinha had previously served as the in-charge of Khapmara PIC and Byrnihat Police Outpost before his transfer to the Crime Branch of Ri Bhoi Police.

Commercial complexes inch towards deadline
Jemino for multipronged approach to reduce traffic congestion
