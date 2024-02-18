EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: Soon after reports of a fresh coal mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills, the district administration has denied occurrence of such a mishap. “…there is no such incident of any coal mine mishap,” East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal asserted.

Earlier, conflicting reports were emerging from Muriap village in East Jaintia Hills about the death of three labourers from Assam following an accident in a coal mine.

Reports stated that around 12 people were trapped alive inside the coal mine at Muriap.