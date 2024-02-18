Related articles

Agra, Feb 18 :In a serious breach of security, US Ambassador to India, Eric Michael Garcetti, was accompanied by an unlicenced guide during his visit to Fatehpur Sikri in Agra two days ago.

The guide, Shadab, went along with the envoy, who was on a tour to Agra with his family.

In a purported video recorded by a licenced guide, Shadab, a local resident, was seen escorting Garcetti and his family in the presence of police personnel accompanying the guests.

Superintending archaeologist, Rajkumar Patel, confirmed that they got information about an unauthorised tourist guide taking VVIPs around the monument.

“It is for police to take action against such unauthorised guides. They are responsible for VVIP security here. This matter will be investigated in detail,” Patel added.

As per norms, only licenced guides are allowed to operate in Taj complex and other ASI-protected monuments.

Even though tourism police station has a list of tour guides, many unauthorised guides throng the parking lots of the monument’s East and West Gate in Agra and also in Fatehpur Sikri.

Such guides, called ‘lapka’ in local parlance, are commonly found around these monuments.(IANS)