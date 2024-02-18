Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the trend in many parts of the country, grapevines here are rife with speculation that certain Meghalaya politicians belonging to INDIA bloc may shift allegiance to BJP.

While there is no firm word from any quarter, it is speculated that MLAs from the TMC and the Congress are likely to join the saffron party after the ongoing Assembly session.

According to certain unsubstantiated media reports, four sitting MLAs belonging to the TMC and two Congress MLAs may shift base.

Sources however have confirmed that one of them was an ex-MLA Winnerson Sangma (TMC), and along with him were other ex-MLAs.

The source also said that there was no confirmation on sitting MLAs jumping ship to BJP. Attempts were made to contact Winnerson but phone calls to him remained unanswered.

State BJP spokesperson, M Kharkrang said that he was unaware of such a move but maintained that the doors are open for anyone to join the party.

The TMC state leadership also said that they were unaware of such a move.

According to sources, Winnerson had confirmed that he would be joining the BJP after the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

When contacted, CLP leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh said, “This is untrue as far as Congress is concerned. I don’t know about the MLAs of other parties”. He clarified he was talking about the sitting MLAs only.

It may recalled that during the past few years, media reports suggested that TMC leader Dr Mukul Sangma along with other MLAs were planning to join the BJP but his attempts were foiled by Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s top strategist in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mukul had also confirmed that early on, the BJP had approached him on several occasions.