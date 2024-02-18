Sunday, February 18, 2024
MEGHALAYA

IT Policy: Govt eyes Rs 750-cr investment

By: New Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The state government intends to attract an investment of Rs 750 crore through its IT/ITeS Policy.
The draft of the IT/ITeS Policy revealed the state aims to become one of the top 10 states in IT/ITeS in the next 10 years and double its Gross State Domestic Product to $10 billion within the next five years.
The first phase of the Shillong Technology Park comprises a built-up area of one lakh square feet. The construction work in the second phase is in progress and expected to be completed within a year.
The state government is also in the process of setting up a Technology Park at Tura in West Garo Hills district. According to the policy, the government is taking several steps towards increasing air connectivity. It has initiated steps for upgrading the Umroi airport in Shillong to an international airport to provide further impetus to the Centre’s Act East policy.
For seamless connectivity, the government expects to operationalise the Baljek Airport in Tura expeditiously. It is collaborating with some reliable partners to implement the International Internet Gateway (IIG) project. This will provide an alternative reliable internet backhaul from the cable landing stations in neighbouring Bangladesh to cater to the growing internet demands in Meghalaya.
The government, which intends to create 15,000 direct employments through the IT/ITeS Policy, is offering several incentives to the firms.
According to the policy, a benefit for investors is that a chunk of land in the state is either owned by communities and individuals or under their control. The government will endeavour to work towards creating Land Banks which can be leased to interested and eligible third parties to build infrastructure or undertake IT/ITeS-related activities in accordance with its extant policies as amended from time to time.
A one-time incentive of Rs 50,000 per seat created on land leased from the state after the policy commencement date will be granted to the infrastructure developer. The incentive is capped to a maximum of 15,000 employments generated during the policy period.
The IT/ITeS companies and Technology Parks will be entitled to exemption on stamp duty as per the State Industrial Policy.
The government will provide reimbursement upto a maximum of Rs 3,000 per employee per month for expenses incurred by IT/ITeS companies for a period of three 3 years from the date of availing of the incentives.
The reimbursement of expenses will be available for employee positions or jobs created after the date of commencement of the policy. The expenses include employer contribution to the Employee Provident Fund and expenses towards internet bandwidth, electricity and transportation charges.
The government will provide power-related incentives for IT/ITeS firms as per the State Industrial Policy. The early birds of IT/ITeS units availing spaces in the Technology Parks will be given preferential rental rates which may be notified by the competent authority from time to time.
The IT/ITeS companies and Technology Parks shall be exempted from the purview of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, except in respect of power generation sets.
Further, they will be exempted from provisions and inspections under the different Acts such as Factories Act 1948, Meghalaya Shops and Establishment Act 2003 and Meghalaya Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules.

Previous article
EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap
Next article
Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest from the Tura seat in...
MEGHALAYA

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the trend in many parts of the country, grapevines here...
MEGHALAYA

EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: Soon after reports of a fresh coal mine tragedy in East Jaintia Hills,...
MEGHALAYA

Plan to make mobility in Shillong, Tura affordable

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: A comprehensive plan is on cards to provide seamless, sustainable and affordable mobility...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool...

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the...

EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: Soon after reports of...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool...

Speculation over Opp MLAs joining BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: In keeping with the...

EJH DC rules out fresh coal mine mishap

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 17: Soon after reports of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge