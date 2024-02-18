LS polls: Divisions in Opp wide open

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The decision of Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest from the Tura seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections exposed the divisions within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Considering that Congress has more or less decided to field Gambegre legislator Saleng Sangma in the seat, the split of Opposition votes will benefit NPP’s Agatha Sangma, the sitting MP.

There is a perception among people that the INDIA bloc can take on the might of BJP nationally only by putting up a consensus candidate in every seat.

The rising trend of leaders of opposition parties joining BJP and other ruling parties in the states made some people wonder if Meghalaya will become Opposition-less.

Ardent Basaiawmoit, chief of Voice of the People Party (VPP), does not think so. He said unity does not come under a single nomenclature.

“We have already expressed that we will be cooperating with all partners in the Opposition as long as issues and concerns of the people and the state are being raised,” he said.

The VPP is contesting from the Shillong seat. It is a forgone conclusion that Congress will field sitting MP Vincent Pala in the seat.

Making it clear that VPP will work with anyone based on issues, Basaiawmoit said the party has no problem in cooperating on the issues raised by opposition parties but it does not feel the need for a single platform and nomenclature.

Opposition leader and Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh, however, felt that Meghalaya and the rest of India are on the verge of becoming opposition-less.

“In a democracy, you need a strong Opposition to make the government accountable. If that does not happen, people and the state will suffer as those in power will bulldoze everything,” he said.

He said the fact that everyone is joining ruling parties, shows the bankruptcy of leaders who go after personal interests.

He added that the founding fathers of the country wanted the Parliamentary system for a strong Opposition.

TMC leaders could not be reached for comment.