Bike rally, flash mob to promote Khelo India University Games

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 17: The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organised a series of promotional activities here on Saturday, paving way for the anticipated 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games.

The day kicked off with the vibrant ‘Starting Point – Kyndailad’ event, setting the stage for an exhilarating line-up that included the flag-off of a thrilling bike rally and a mesmerizing flash mob titled ‘Flash mob’.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, R M Kurbah flagged off the bike rally and joined the electrifying flash mob, accompanied by other dignitaries.

The DC expressed her excitement about the massive turnout, with more than 500 participants expected to participate in the forthcoming games. She emphasized that the Khelo India University Games serve as a powerful catalyst, inspiring the youth to cultivate a deeper interest in sports.

Kurbah underscored the symbiotic relationship between sports and education, emphasizing that the two must go hand in hand for the holistic development of individuals.

She proclaimed that nurturing both sportsmanship and academic excellence is essential for creating well-rounded individuals.

The bike rally and flash mob concluded at Ward’s Lake with a live band performance by Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project.