Monday, February 19, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

Bumrah to be rested for fourth Test against England: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 19: Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the fourth Test against England, starting from Friday, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, say reports.

Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series  with 17 scalps at an impressive average of 13.64, and has already bowled 80.5 overs across the three games thus far.

The Indian team will leave Rajkot on Tuesday, while Bumrah is unlikely to travel with the team. The decision to rest Bumrah is part of workload management by the Indian team, a Cricbuzz report said.

His participation for the fifth Test could depend on the result of the fourth Test.

There is currently no indication whether the team management will opt for a replacement player for the fast bowler.

But in Bumrah’s absence, pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was earlier released from the squad for the third Test to participate in Ranji game for Bengal, is expected to rejoin the team in Ranchi.

IANS

Previous article
IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, widely believed...
Business

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed a hack that resulted in the theft of Bitcoin...
Politics

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rakul, Jackky to have ‘gluten free, sugar free’ treats for their wedding feast

Shillong, February 19: Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is...

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Business 0
Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed...

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Politics 0
Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing...
Load more

Popular news

IDF closing in on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 19: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is...

Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether

Business 0
Shillong, February 19: Decentralised crypto exchange FixedFloat has confirmed...

LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

Politics 0
Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge