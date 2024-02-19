Monday, February 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Moment of cultural Renaissance: Modi at Kalki Dham foundation stone laying function

By: Agencies

Sambhal (UP), Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham in Sambhal on Monday, said that what was once “beyond imagination, has now become reality.”

He said, “This is a wonderful moment of cultural Renaissance where we have witnessed the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, another temple in Abu Dhabi, renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the transformation of Kashi.

“Centres of pilgrimage are being built and alongside medical colleges are also being constructed,” he said.

He added that this was a moment of India’s cultural awakening and also its development.

“January 22 when the Ram temple opened, is the beginning of a new era, new cycle. The Kalki temple is a preparation for the future. It is a temple for Kalki avatar and will have a sanctum sanctorum for all the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the country was now leading and not following.

“We are now the fifth-largest economy in the world. We have Vande Bharat and soon we will have a bullet train along with hi-tech expressways. This is a land of immense possibilities that draws its energy from collectivity,” he said.

Modi said that the Kalki Dham was yet another stream of devotion and spirituality that is eager to flow from the land of Ram and Krishna.

“Some people left a few good deeds for me to accomplish and I am confident that there are many that will be accomplished in future too,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister congratulated Acharya Pramod Krishnam for taking the concept of Kalki Dham forward.

He said that Pramod Krishnam had to fight a long battle with the previous governments for the Kalki temple and even had to make rounds of the courts. “His fight has ended in our government,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the gathering, said that after the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the construction of a Hindu temple in a Muslim country was a dream come true!

“A similar moment is being witnessed in Sambhal today. The world has hope from a New India,” he said.

IANS

