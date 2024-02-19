Monday, February 19, 2024
Police rescue 7 abducted coal mine labourers near Assam-Arunachal border

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Feb 19:  At least seven out of 10 labourers who were allegedly kidnapped by militant groups United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were rescued near the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district said that seven labourers were rescued on Sunday night, but the remaining three are still missing.

“We are attempting to locate the laborers who were brought to a densely forested region. Since these are rural regions, finding a cell network is nearly impossible,” he stated.

The officer added: “We are looking for the reason for the kidnapping. The laborers who were rescued are unaware of this. For the rescue effort, we have sent out a strong security personnel.”

Earlier, ten coal mine labourers were allegedly kidnapped by militant groups near the Assam-Arunachal border, officials said on Sunday.

The United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) are suspected of the kidnapping of the coal miners.

Police said that four of the fourteen labourers who worked at Finboro Coalmine escaped when a group of militants tried to kidnap them on Saturday night.

IANS

Set up govt colleges to make higher education affordable to all: Rinnie V Lyngdoh
