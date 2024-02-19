Importance of D’Ering WLS flagged before students in Pasighat

Guwahati, Feb 19: A resource team of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak sensitised the students of Jawaharlal Nehru College at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on the importance of wildlife and ecosystem as a whole in context of D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary located in their proximity as well as general perspective of conservation during an awareness programme held on February 18.

An awareness programme was organized by the DFO office, D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in association with the NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College at the college premises on the theme ‘Wildlife Matters, Save Wildlife’.

On the occasion, a mini-marathon was held in the morning where more than 90 students of the college took part.

The marathon was followed by a presentation by Ms Ivy Farheen Hussain, a Project Officer in Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) on the theme of the awareness programme. The Aaranyak official besides apprising the students about the importance of wildlife conservation in general and those in D’Ering WLS in particular, mentioned how saving wildlife can also benefit human health and help maintain the ecosystem.

The interaction session by Ms. Hussain with the participants helped them to understand the meanings of terms like ‘endemic’, ‘exotic’, importance of grasslands and forests and other conservation aspects of wildlife.

The event was graced by the DFO, D’Ering WLS, Ms. Kempi Ete, Dr. Kento Kadu, Programme Coordinator for NSS at JN College, Dr. Jimmy Borah, a Senior Manager of Aaranyak and Tobam Dai, former general secretary of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

The DFO. Ms Ete provided an overview of D’Ering WLS with examples from field, while both Dr. Kadu and Mr. Dai emphasised the importance of wildlife for Arunachal Pradesh. They mentioned that wildlife conservation should also be explored as a career option and made an appeal that the new generation should gradually do away with the practice of hunting that still exists among some of the tribes in Arunachal Pradesh.