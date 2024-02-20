Tuesday, February 20, 2024
News Alert

Govt’s coal mines auction gets huge response as 40 offline bids come in

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 20: The Ministry of Coal on Monday said that it has received an overwhelming response for the coal mines offered under the 9th round of commercial auctions with as many 40 bids coming in offline form.

“The online bids received as part of the auction process along with the offline bids that have been submitted will be opened on February 20, 2024, in the presence of bidders,” the ministry said.

It said that the Ninth round of commercial auctions was launched by the Ministry of Coal on December 20, 2023, for 32 coal mines.

It said that the last date for submission of bids was February 19.

“A total of 33 bids have been received under 19th/9th tranche of auctions where 2 or more bids have been received for 8 coal mines and single bids have been received for 5 coal mines,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that seven bids have been received under 2nd Attempt of 17th/7th tranche of auction against three coal mines. (IANS)

Previous article
SC to examine Chandigarh Municipal poll ballots, video recording
Next article
Congress, Samajwadi Party fail to agree on Lok Sabha seat-sharing
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain, invest $2.1 bn in next 2 yrs

Shillong, February 20: Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has announced that the company will expand its...
Business

Air India selects Thales’ in-flight entertainment system

Shillong, February 20: Tata group owned Air India has selected Thales' in-flight entertainment solution. According to Thales, it...
News Alert

Congress, Samajwadi Party fail to agree on Lok Sabha seat-sharing

Shillong, February 20: The negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party regarding Lok Sabha seat-sharing hit an...
INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 29,000: Ministry

Shillong, February 20: The Palestinian death toll resulting from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain, invest $2.1 bn in next 2 yrs

Technology 0
Shillong, February 20: Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad...

Air India selects Thales’ in-flight entertainment system

Business 0
Shillong, February 20: Tata group owned Air India has...

Congress, Samajwadi Party fail to agree on Lok Sabha seat-sharing

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 20: The negotiations between the Congress and...
Load more

Popular news

Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain, invest $2.1 bn in next 2 yrs

Technology 0
Shillong, February 20: Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad...

Air India selects Thales’ in-flight entertainment system

Business 0
Shillong, February 20: Tata group owned Air India has...

Congress, Samajwadi Party fail to agree on Lok Sabha seat-sharing

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 20: The negotiations between the Congress and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge