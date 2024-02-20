Tuesday, February 20, 2024
SC to examine Chandigarh Municipal poll ballots, video recording

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 20: Amid raging controversy regarding Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday examine the ballot papers of the mayoral post and video recording of the counting of votes.

Opposition has levelled allegations of horse trading in the Chandigarh Municipal polls after the victory of BJP.

The BJP’s Manoj Sonkar won the election with 16 votes, defeating the AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar, who secured 12 votes. The returning officer, Anil Masih, however, declared eight votes from the coalition partners as invalid, sparking accusations of ballot tampering.

As per NDTV, a video went viral showing Masih marking on ballots cast for AAP councilors.

