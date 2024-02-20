Congress, Samajwadi Party fail to agree on Lok Sabha seat-sharing

Shillong, February 20: The negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party regarding Lok Sabha seat-sharing hit an impasse on Monday night.

As per India Today, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, had earlier declared his non-participation in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until a final agreement on seat-sharing with the Congress is reached.

Expressing his stance, Yadav stated, “Once the seat allocation is finalized, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress’ Nyay Yatra.” Sources revealed to India Today that Yadav was reluctant to concede the Moradabad seat to the Congress.

Additionally, the Congress sought the Bijnor seat, a request that was declined by the Samajwadi Party, further complicating the seat-sharing discussions.