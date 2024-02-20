Grievances of farmers get attention of House

SHILLONG, Feb 19: The issue of market manipulation flagged by TMC leader Mukul Sangma resonated with the problem of broomstick farmers incurring heavy losses, which was raised by UDP MLA from Amlarem, Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday in the Assembly.

Stating that the price of broomsticks has fallen drastically over the years, Rymbui said, “In the year 2021, the farmers were able to generate Rs 914 crore from broom cultivation only. That income has now drastically come down to Rs 450 crore.”

Rymbui advised the government to explore the possibilities of having a minimum support price for broomstick production in state.

Mukul had earlier pointed out that there is a serious issue of market manipulation affecting the farmers. “…what they would have otherwise earned is affected and reduced substantially,” Mukul said.

He cited that while a kilogram of chicken costs around Rs 125 in bordering towns of Assam, in the state, it costs around Rs 300.

Rymbui, speaking during the general discussion on the Governor’s address, suggested the setting up of processing centres in Amlarem, Pynursla and Mawsynram areas where the people cultivate broomstick.

He lamented that the district councils collect tax on broomstick cultivation. Rymbui sought an order to stop collection of taxes.

Pointing out that the state government is making developmental progress in New Shillong Township (NST), he emphasised on a waste management plan so that NST does not suffer the same fate as Shillong.

The government needs to look beyond Shillong in developing the infrastructure as Shillong is choking with congestion, he contended. Infrastructures should be developed in places like Mylliem, Mawphlang, Laitkor and Sohryngkham areas as separate townships so that people will not rush to Shillong, he suggested.

He said the Sohryngkham to Lad Nongkrem road should be turned into a double lane road connecting to New Shillong so that people en route to Shillong from Jowai can head straight to New Shillong.