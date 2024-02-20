Tuesday, February 20, 2024
North Shillong MLA flags ‘flawed’ implementation of JJM

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 20: North Shillong legislator, Adelbert Nongrum expressed concerns over flawed implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the state, despite boasting high tap water supply percentage.

He raised the issue during the short duration discussion on the third day of the ongoing Assembly session.

The legislator questioned the concerned PHE Minister regarding the authenticity of data upload and monitoring procedures on the web portal of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Citing personal sampling experiences in rural and semi-rural areas like Mawkynrew and Mawpat, Nongrum highlighted the discrepancy between households having taps but lacking water supply, relying instead on private water tankers and jeeps.

He emphasised that while the online portal for Jal Jeevan Mission displays ‘Household with tap connections,’ it fails to indicate ‘Household with tap water.’

