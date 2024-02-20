Need mechanism for minimum fee structure in edn institutes: Ronnie

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Flagging the issue of exorbitant fees in educational institutions in the state, leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Monday asked the government to initiate a mechanism for a minimum fee structure. He was speaking in the Assembly on the second day of the budget session. “Ensure that we have some mechanism that all colleges, especially those receiving assistance from the government, fix minimum admission and tuition fees so that the parents are encouraged to send their children to pursue their studies. This (high fees) is one reason why the dropout rates are increasing,” Lyngdoh said.

Acknowledging that the government is taking measures to improve the education sector, he said when the process of admission begins, people approach the legislators to seek assistance as admission fees are high, sometimes Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. He said if someone has two-three children to be admitted in colleges, it puts a lot of pressure on the family. He asked the government to ensure that the colleges receiving grant do not exploit by charging high fees. He said although measures are being taken to prevent children from dropping out, no effort is visible to set up more government colleges. Citing instances from his constituency, Lyngdoh said, “Mylliem, Upper Shillong, has not less than 25 secondary and higher secondary schools but there is not a single government college. If there are government colleges in rural areas, it will ease the pressure on parents to allow children to pursue studies.” “The government is trying to ensure the state progresses but unless we have an educated population, I don’t know if it can achieve the objective,” he said.

Lyngdoh expressed regret that the Governor’s address failed to mention any effective measures in addressing issues such as immigration, price rice, alleged failure in JJM, concerns over safety and security of border residents, lack of educational infrastructure, the delay in completion of the construction of medical colleges, poor treatment of ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and farmers. He suggested that the state government create more police stations in rural areas to settle issues on time.

The leader of Opposition also talked about natural farming and its economic and health benefits and stressed the need to promote and protect indigenous fruits and crops. He mooted the idea of setting up veterinary hospitals in rural areas.

Talking about sports and youth affairs, he said rural areas do not have facilities and urged the government to set up more stadiums, at least at the block level.

“If not world class, at least national level sports stadiums should be built to encourage budding sportsmen to improve their skills and build a career through sports,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that professionals like engineers and nurses come to elected representatives seeking employment, he suggested that if some can be appointed in the firms implementing schemes in the state, they will gain experience and also earn.

On forest and environment, he said more needs to be done as they help prevent hazards of climate change. He urged the government to ensure the sources of water are rejuvenated and protected. He said despite interventions, one can still see the level of pollution in Umshyrpi and Wahumkhrah rivers which is not only an eyesore but a shame. He said more needs to be done.

Lyngdoh asked why Meghalaya cannot have plans to revive its rivers if the Centre can have a project to rejuvenate Ganga. Participating in the amendment to the motion, Mawphlang MLA Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah reminded that in last year’s Governor’s speech, there was a mention that a science and commerce college will be built in Mawphlang but nothing has happened on the ground. He reminded that the college was sanctioned in 2017. He said he does not want it to be another Crowborough in the making. He also asked about the availability of power for the coming months and pointed out that people suffered last year. He stressed that the Power department create more mini and micro projects.

Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla urged the government to ensure that the ITI in her constituency starts operation as soon as possible and that there is proper functioning of the Lumshnong C&RD block. Further, she insisted on the improvement of health infrastructure to give relief to people who are required to go to towns and cities for treatment. She said steps should be taken to make sure the rural areas are not neglected and there is equal growth and development.

Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem urged the government to look into the difficulties being faced by the farmers. He highlighted their lack of knowledge in the modern methods of production, especially concerning organic farming.

Further, he urged the government to make sure there is a full-fledged Directorate of AYUSH as many people opt for Ayush medicines over modern medicines.

Mawryngkneng MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran drew the government’s attention to migration of people from rural areas to urban areas, power leakages and theft and high cost of installation of new electric poles. The MLA sought proper regulation of electricity bill collection from industries and stringent measures against defaulters. Further, he stressed on safeguarding the natural resources for future generation.

Stating that achieving the $10 billion economy goal requires a lot of decisive steps, proper policies and curbing unnecessary expenditures, Kharpran said laws to prevent corruption can pave the way for inclusive growth and prosperity in the state.

Rongjeng MLA Jim M Sangma claimed people in the constituency witnessed unprecedented development. He said what could not be done for years has been done by the MDA government.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem said the government has done a commendable job to ensure there is safety and security in the state. He said compared to the past, the law and order situation has improved and the state government is taking forward peace talks with different militant groups despite constraints.

On the border issue, he said the government has taken the initiative to lead from the front. He said the second phase of border talks is expected early and so is the solution. He credited the government with unveiling the statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem in Dhaka. He lauded it for achievements in healthcare and infrastructure.