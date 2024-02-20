Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar takes over as Northern Army Commander

An alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Assam Regiment in June 1985.

Suchindra Kumar commanded 59 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion (Assam), an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division on the Line of Control. He commanded the highly active White Knight Corps and has held the appointments of Additional Director General of Military Intelligence, Director General of Military Intelligence, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Strat. He was Vice Chief of the Army prior to taking over his current appointment.

He has held various staff and instructional appointments in Infantry School, Mhow, as United Nation Sector Senior Operations Officer in Cambodia, Indian Army Training Team Lesotho, Military Secretary’s Branch and Brigadier General Staff in the Eastern Theatre.

“On assuming charge, the General Officer conveyed his greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command under the prevailing challenging conditions,” the army statement said.

IANS